9 months ago
Mystery move sends sterling up one percent
November 21, 2016 / 2:01 PM / 9 months ago

Mystery move sends sterling up one percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped by a full cent in a few seconds just after 1325 GMT on Monday, with dealers at several major banks saying there had been no clear driver of the move in a currency still smarting from a so-called "flash crash" a month ago.

Sterling, already up on the day against the dollar in midday trading in London, surged to $1.2500, before retreating to $1.2466, up 1 percent on the day.

It also gained around half a percent to 85.015 pence per euro, passing Friday's two-month highs against the single currency.

Volatility of the pound has jumped since a vote in June to leave the European Union and it sank briefly by almost 10 percent before rebounding in a dramatic off-session move on Oct. 7 which central bank officials are still investigating.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson

