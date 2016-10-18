FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Volatile sterling hits 11-day high vs euro on EU case headlines
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 3, 2016 / 2:38 AM / 10 months ago

Volatile sterling hits 11-day high vs euro on EU case headlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008.Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling hit its highest against the euro since its October 7 "flash crash" in a rollercoaster session on Tuesday, buffeted by mixed interpretations of a rise in inflation and suggestions parliament would have to ratify Britain's deal to leave the European Union.

A UK government lawyer said parliament would "very likely" have to ratify an eventual agreement with the EU when the country leaves the bloc, sending the pound to as high as $1.2300 and 89.60 pence per euro in morning trade in London. EURGBP=D4

It pulled back again as James Eadie, who is representing the government in a High Court challenge over who has the right to trigger divorce talks, said the EU and Britain could also agree in the deal that parliament would not have to be consulted.

"We have just jumped on that headline but it does not look as clear as people initially thought," said a strategist with one international bank in London.

Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jemima Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.