(Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast at 0923 ET on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake struck at a depth of 22 km, 264 km (160 miles) west-southwest from Cihuatlan in the state of Jalisco, the USGS said. It had initially reported the quake was at a depth of 10 km.