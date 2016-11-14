FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mexico's peso weakens slightly in early trading on Monday
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 13, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico's peso weakens slightly in early trading on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexican pesos and U.S. dollar banknote are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016.Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's peso weakened slightly in Monday morning trading, after the currency had its worst week since October 2008 with the victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. election.

The peso is the world's worst-performing currency this year, and hit record lows after the election of Trump, who has vowed to build a border wall with Mexico and renegotiate a key trade deal.

The peso was erratic on Monday, switching from negative to positive territory, but was down 0.05 percent at 20.87 per dollar around 0720 AM Central Time.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Christine Murray

