a year ago
Two killed in gunfire at baseball game in central Mexico
June 13, 2016 / 4:12 AM / a year ago

Two killed in gunfire at baseball game in central Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Armed assailants opened fire at a baseball game in the central Mexican state of Puebla on Sunday, killing two people and wounding six others, the state government said.

The victims were hit when unidentified attackers got out of a vehicle at the game in the municipality of Acatzingo, east of state capital Puebla, and opened fire, the state government said in a statement. The motive for the attack was unclear.

Violence has been on the rise in Puebla in recent months. On Friday, 11 members of the same family were killed in a shooting in a mountainous area of the state known as Sierra Negra.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
