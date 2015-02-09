Microsoft, Samsung settle contract dispute over patents

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella speaks at his first annual shareholders' meeting in Bellevue, Washington December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Microsoft and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have ended their contract dispute over patents, though terms of the settlement are confidential, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.

Microsoft sued Samsung last year in a federal court in New York, accusing Samsung of breaching a collaboration agreement by initially refusing to make royalty payments after the U.S. company announced its intention to acquire Nokia’s handset business in September 2013.