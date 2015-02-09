FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft, Samsung settle contract dispute over patents
#Internet News
February 9, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft, Samsung settle contract dispute over patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Satya Nadella speaks at his first annual shareholders' meeting in Bellevue, Washington December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

(Reuters) - Microsoft and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have ended their contract dispute over patents, though terms of the settlement are confidential, Microsoft said in a statement on Monday.

Microsoft sued Samsung last year in a federal court in New York, accusing Samsung of breaching a collaboration agreement by initially refusing to make royalty payments after the U.S. company announced its intention to acquire Nokia’s handset business in September 2013.

Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

