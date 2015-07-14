U.S., allies target Islamic State with 27 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 20 air strikes in Iraq on Monday against Islamic State forces, concentrating on the Anbar province cities of Ramadi and Falluja, and seven more in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, air strikes using bomber, attack, and fighter-attack aircraft were conducted near Falluja, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said. Six of the air strikes were near Falluja and five near the provincial capital Ramadi, the statement said.

In Syria, air strikes using bomber, fighter and drone aircraft were conducted near Al Hasakah, Aleppo and Dayr Az Zawr, the statement said.

Iraqi troops and Shi‘ite Muslim militia forces also attacked Islamic State fighters on several fronts on Monday in Anbar province.