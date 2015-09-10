FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies launch 28 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies launch 28 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States bombarded Islamic State militants on Wednesday with 10 air strikes in Syria and 18 in Iraq, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The air strikes in Iraq near Tuz, Sinjar, Mosul, Ramadi and other locations hit tactical units and fighting positions and destroyed vehicles, buildings and two light machine guns belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Syria, the area around Hasaka bore the brunt of the force, with three air strikes hitting Islamic State tactical units and destroying three fighting positions, two motorcycles and a structure, it said. An air strike near Al Hawl and another near Palmyra had inconclusive results.

Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.