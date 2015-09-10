U.S., allies launch 28 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States bombarded Islamic State militants on Wednesday with 10 air strikes in Syria and 18 in Iraq, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The air strikes in Iraq near Tuz, Sinjar, Mosul, Ramadi and other locations hit tactical units and fighting positions and destroyed vehicles, buildings and two light machine guns belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Syria, the area around Hasaka bore the brunt of the force, with three air strikes hitting Islamic State tactical units and destroying three fighting positions, two motorcycles and a structure, it said. An air strike near Al Hawl and another near Palmyra had inconclusive results.