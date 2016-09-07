FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Shi'ite militia says sends 1,000 more fighters to Syria's Aleppo
September 7, 2016 / 11:44 AM / a year ago

Shi'ite militia says sends 1,000 more fighters to Syria's Aleppo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi Shi'ite militia fighting in Syria has sent more than 1,000 extra fighters to southern parts of Aleppo over the past two days to reinforce its positions, the group's spokesman Hashim al-Moussawi said on Wednesday.

The group, Harakat al-Nujaba, is fighting alongside the Syrian army and Lebanon's Hezbollah against Islamist rebel groups in south and east Aleppo and took part in a recent advance in a military complex in the city's southwest, he told Reuters.

Syria's military could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
