Syria says top rebel leader killed in aerial raid on Damascus suburbs
#Top News
December 26, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Syria says top rebel leader killed in aerial raid on Damascus suburbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said on Friday top rebel leader Zahran Alloush had been killed in an aerial raid on a base in his Eastern Ghouta stronghold on the capital’s eastern fringe.

Rebels said he was killed by Russian missiles that hit Eastern Ghouta, a swathe of territory that has been besieged for years. State television said the body of the leader of the Jaysh al Islam rebel group and those of several of his aides were buried in rubble.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
