a year ago
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels about to reach village 3 km inside Syria - Turkish state TV
#World News
August 24, 2016 / 9:47 AM / a year ago

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels about to reach village 3 km inside Syria - Turkish state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish-backed Syrian rebel forces were about to reach a village outside the town of Jarablus and 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) inside Syria, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

The Free Syrian Army forces were about to reach the village of Keklice, TRT Haber said. They are part of an operation aimed at clearing Islamic State from Jarablus.

Turkish tank units earlier on Wednesday cross the border and entered into Syria as part of the operation, which is backed by jets and U.S.-led coalition warplanes.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
