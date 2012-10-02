FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK mobile operators able to roll out 4G services in H1 2013-govt
October 2, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

UK mobile operators able to roll out 4G services in H1 2013-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mobile operators in Britain will be able to roll out 4G services to the vast majority of the country in the first half of next year, or six months earlier than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday.

A statement from Culture Secretary Maria Miller after a meeting with mobile operators said the move was aimed at spurring growth.

“The deal, worth up to 3 billion pounds ($4.84 billion) to the UK economy, will give people Internet speeds on smartphones and tablets up to 10 times faster than currently available,” said the statement.

