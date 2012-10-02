UK mobile operators able to roll out 4G services in H1 2013-govt

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mobile operators in Britain will be able to roll out 4G services to the vast majority of the country in the first half of next year, or six months earlier than previously estimated, the government said on Tuesday.

A statement from Culture Secretary Maria Miller after a meeting with mobile operators said the move was aimed at spurring growth.

“The deal, worth up to 3 billion pounds ($4.84 billion) to the UK economy, will give people Internet speeds on smartphones and tablets up to 10 times faster than currently available,” said the statement.