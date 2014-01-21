FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kobayashi and Ericsson to race for Caterham
January 21, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Kobayashi and Ericsson to race for Caterham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEAFIELD, England (Reuters) - Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi and Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson will form an all-new driver line-up at Malaysian-owned Caterham this season, the Formula One tail-enders said on Tuesday.

The announcement completes the 22-driver grid for the season starting in Australia in March and marks a comeback for the popular Kobayashi, who last raced in Formula One with Sauber in 2012.

Ericsson, 23, will be making his debut after competing in the junior GP2 series last year.

The two replace Frenchman Charles Pic and Dutch driver Giedo van der Garde at a team that has yet to score a point in four seasons.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mitch Phillips.

