Rolling Stones crank up new shows in New York, London
August 31, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Rolling Stones crank up new shows in New York, London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mick Jagger performs "Everybody Needs Someone to Love"at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Rolling Stones are set to play a series of four concerts this coming November in New York and London, Billboard reported on Thursday.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, who this year are celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary, will play two dates at London’s O2 arena and two at Brooklyn’s new Barclays Center, which has yet to be completed.

News of the shows comes after the band members initially said they would not tour this year, then hinted at upcoming gigs during a book launch and photography exhibit in London last month marking their anniversary.

A spokeswoman for the band was not immediately available for comment or confirmation.

A new documentary, announced earlier this month in Los Angeles, also is in the works. Called “Crossfire Hurricane” and directed by Brett Morgen, it promises new footage and insights from the band and will open in cinemas in Britain before being broadcast on the BBC and then HBO in the United States.

The Stones, who last toured in 2005-2007 with their top-grossing “Bigger Bang” show, were formed in London in 1962 and are one of the longest-performing rock bands in the world. They have sold an estimated 200 million records worldwide. (Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Dale Hudson)

