Thursday Morning Briefing

British police have stopped sharing information on the suicide bombing in Manchester with the United States, a British counter-terrorism source told Reuters after police said leaks to U.S. media risked hindering their investigation. The decision was an extraordinary step as Britain sees the United States as its closest ally on security and intelligence.

Profiles of the victims of the Manchester Arena attacks

South China Sea

A U.S. Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial island built up by China in the South China Sea, U.S. officials said, the first such challenge to Beijing in the strategic waterway since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The U.S patrol marked the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters. Trump foreign tour

After a warm welcome in the Middle East and a "fantastic" visit with the pope, U.S. President Donald Trump walks on shakier ground when European Union and NATO leaders will press him on defense, trade, and environmental concerns.

Belgium takes Melania Trump on a surrealism tour.

Oil

OPEC decided to extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018, an OPEC delegate said, as the group battles a global glut of crude after seeing prices halve and revenues drop sharply in the past three years. Business

Sears reported its first quarterly profit in nearly two years, helped by the retailer's $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

World stocks hit record highs and the dollar dipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates, while oil prices rose in anticipation of top producers agreeing to extend output cuts for up to a year.

Ford is stuck in a product drought as it fends off a market share grab by resurgent archrival General Motors. What new CEO James Hackett can do about it. U.S.

A bill passed by U.S. House Republicans would cause 23 million people to lose healthcare coverage by 2026 while destabilizing health insurance markets in some states and making it hard for sick people to buy insurance, a budget watchdog agency said.

A Democratic political novice hopes to pull off a surprise victory in Republican-leaning Montana in a special congressional race roiled on the eve of voting by allegations that his Republican opponent physically assaulted a reporter.

"I feel like my husband's death is being dismissed and like my husband died for nothing," said Alexandra McClintock, widow of Matthew McClintock, who died in Afghanistan. Some relatives of the U.S. dead are asking whether their loved ones have died in vain, particularly as U.S. administrations are reluctant to commit a large amount of resources to a conflict that is often forgotten.

Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Israel

Israeli police questioned U.S. casino magnate Sheldon Adelson as part of an ongoing criminal investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a law enforcement source said. The source said Adelson gave his testimony in regard to what police have dubbed "Case 2000", involving suspicions Netanyahu negotiated a deal in 2015 for favorable press coverage with the owner of Israel's best-selling newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth. Philippines

Troops backed by attack helicopters battled dozens of militants linked to the Islamic State group holed up in a besieged city in the southern Philippines after attempts to secure volatile areas met heavy resistance. The army sent about 100 soldiers, including U.S.-trained special forces, to retake buildings and streets in mainly Muslim Marawi City held by militants of the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to Islamic State. Iran

Iran has built a third underground ballistic missile production factory and will keep developing its missile program, the semi-official Fars news agency reported in a development likely to fuel tension with Arab neighbors and Washington. Ukraine

In a fight to end corruption, Ukraine is starting to judge its judges. Ukraine is trying to show its international supporters and lenders that it can tackle entrenched corruption, including in the judiciary. The next payment of a $17.5 billion loan from the IMF will depend on Kiev showing progress on reforms including anti-graft measures.