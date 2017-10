LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, the biggest nuclear power producer in Britain, resumed output from its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 reactor on Saturday.

Another reactor operated by Magnox, unit 1 at Wylfa, also restarted, adding 240 MW to supply early on Monday morning.

The unit was scheduled to restart late on Friday following a planned maintenance outage. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)