UK Britannia gas field to resume full output Friday

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea will partially resume from Tuesday and full production is expected from Friday, operator ConocoPhillips said in a note on Tuesday.

“Limited production expected to commence from today, with full production currently anticipated to return from Friday,” it said.

Production has been shut down since Jan. 16 following an unplanned outage due to an incident, ConocoPhillips and Chevron said in a Jan. 18 statement.

Nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons were released during the incident when 158 people were on the platform, the two operators said.

They did not clarify what the incident was and added that investigations were ongoing.

The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day as well as condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.