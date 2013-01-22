FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Britannia gas field to resume full output Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

UK Britannia gas field to resume full output Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gas production at the Britannia gas field in the North Sea will partially resume from Tuesday and full production is expected from Friday, operator ConocoPhillips said in a note on Tuesday.

“Limited production expected to commence from today, with full production currently anticipated to return from Friday,” it said.

Production has been shut down since Jan. 16 following an unplanned outage due to an incident, ConocoPhillips and Chevron said in a Jan. 18 statement.

Nobody was injured and no hydrocarbons were released during the incident when 158 people were on the platform, the two operators said.

They did not clarify what the incident was and added that investigations were ongoing.

The field usually produces between 6.5 million and 6.8 million cubic metres of gas per day as well as condensate that is delivered through the Forties pipeline.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.