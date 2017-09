LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The North Sea Buzzard oilfield has had a new output glitch, two trading sources said on Monday.

Details of the issue were not immediately clear. Buzzard’s operator Nexen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.