FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
More N.Sea Forties cargoes for March loading delayed
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

More N.Sea Forties cargoes for March loading delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Two cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading in March have been delayed, trade sources said, the latest one because of an output glitch at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea this week.

Cargo F0315 will now load on Feb. 23-25, a four-day delay from an initial schedule of March 19-21.

Cargo F0310 has also been delayed by 1 day from an initial loading target of March 13-15.

“Buzzard production was down two days ago, it was 140,000 barrel per day (bpd) yesterday”, a trade source said.

Buzzard is the largest of the fields that contribute to the North Sea’s Forties crude blend.

Operator Nexen said in February that quarterly production averaged about 185,000 barrels a day.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.