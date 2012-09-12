FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Forties oil output below plan, cargoes delayed
September 12, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Forties oil output below plan, cargoes delayed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Three cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil have been delayed this month and next due to lower-than-expected production, trade sources said on Wednesday, disrupting supply of the crude that usually sets the Brent oil benchmark.

Oil trading sources said the delayed cargoes are F0910, F1002 and F1004, citing reduced supply from the BP Plc-operated Forties pipeline. The first is a September cargo which has moved into October, while the other two are October cargoes moved back by a few days.

“Production is currently below plan, which has impacted the dates,” one of the sources said.

North Sea supply is important for oil prices because Forties usually sets the value of dated Brent, the benchmark for pricing more than half of the world’s physical oil. Dated is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

The loading delays come as planned maintenance work is reducing output of Forties. The Buzzard oilfield, the UK’s largest, last week began a planned shutdown expected to last several weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
