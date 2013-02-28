FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Sea Clair field back to normal output after shutdown
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

North Sea Clair field back to normal output after shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Production at the North Sea Clair field has returned to normal output following an unplanned shutdown earlier this week, a spokesman for BP said on Thursday.

However, one market source said exports have been delayed by three to five days after problems at the field over the weekend.

The field produces its own small stream of crude and between one and three cargoes approximately are loaded at Sullom Voe in Scotland each month.

“The shutdown was caused by a control instrument tripping,” the spokesman said.

BP operates the field in a joint venture (JV) with Conoco , Chevron and Shell.

The giant Clair field is currently undergoing a second phase of development to extract the estimated 7 billion barrels of oil equivalent reserves.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.