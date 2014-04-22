FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon finds tapping device on UK oil pipeline
April 22, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Exxon finds tapping device on UK oil pipeline

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said it found a tapping device on a UK oil products pipeline following reports that a stash of diesel had been discovered that police said had been siphoned off by thieves.

“The Esso Midline pipeline is secure and there has been no leak of product,” Exxon, known as Esso in the UK, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The pipeline was closed as a precaution following the discovery of the fuel store.”

“Esso is committed to the very highest standards of safety, and our specialists are now working to remove the tapping device and repair and test the pipeline and restore it to normal operations as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)

