Olam sells 80 percent stake in Australia grain unit to Mitsubishi
June 24, 2014 / 12:41 AM / 3 years ago

Olam sells 80 percent stake in Australia grain unit to Mitsubishi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Commodities trader Olam International Ltd (OLAM.SI) said it has sold an 80 percent stake in its Australian grains business to Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $64 million.

Olam said in a statement late on Monday that it will retain the remaining 20 percent stake in Olam Grains Australia and will work with Mitsubishi to leverage the growing Asian demand for gains.

Olam, which came under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters last year, is working on a long-running strategic plan to shore up its balance sheet and consolidate non-core assets.

In March, a shareholders group led by Singapore state investor Temasek offered $2.1 billion in cash for shares in Olam they did not already own. As of May 26, Temasek controlled 58.5 percent of Olam.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
