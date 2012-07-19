FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron says border staff strike would be unjustified
July 19, 2012 / 8:54 AM / in 5 years

Britain's Cameron says border staff strike would be unjustified

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron condemned on Thursday the possibility of strike action which might affect the upcoming London Olympic Games by a union representing passport officials.

“In terms of the ballot that took place yesterday, my understanding is that it was around a 20 percent turnout, and very narrow majority, so I hope that strike action won’t take place,” Cameron said during a visit to Afghanistan. “I do not believe it would be right, I do not believe it would be justified.”

Members of The Public and Commercial Services union PCS.L - one of Britain’s most militant - said on Wednesday that its members, including border agency and immigration personnel, had backed strike action as part of a row with the interior ministry over job cuts and pay. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; Editing by Rob Taylor)

