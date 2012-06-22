FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sochi to bring 'Winter Wonderland' to London 2012
June 22, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Sochi to bring 'Winter Wonderland' to London 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is planning a ‘Winter Wonderland’, with a roll-call of Olympic and world champion figure skaters in action, in the heart of London next month to publicise the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee and Sochi 2014 organisers revealed plans on Thursday for a site in Kensington Gardens, an exclusive part of the capital frequented by numerous billionaire oligarchs, that they said will host the biggest Russian event ever held in Britain.

‘Sochi Park’ will feature an ice arena with six Olympic and 18 World Champion skaters on the cast list as well as a virtual 4D chairlift ride up the Krasnodar mountains that will host the Alpine events.

‘Russia Park’ will be spread over a 10,000 square meter area in Perks Field, adjacent to Kensington Palace, that usually serves as a helicopter landing pad for Britain’s royals.

The Black Sea resort is the first Russian city to have been awarded the Winter Olympics and is sending 120 specialists to the London Games for experience as well as 100 volunteers working there.

The London site will operate between July 26 and August 12.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
