FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Basketball: Serbia defeats France to win women's bronze
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 20, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Basketball: Serbia defeats France to win women's bronze

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Final - Women's Bronze Medal Game France v Serbia - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/8/2016. Head Coach Marina Maljkovic (SRB) of Serbia is lifted by her team as they celebrate.Jim Young

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Serbia won the bronze with a hard-fought 70-63 victory over France on Saturday to claim its first Olympic medal in women's basketball.

The 14th-ranked Serbian team roared back from a weak second quarter that left the game level 27-27 at halftime to get the upper hand on fourth-ranked France. The French were silver medallists in London 2012 and lost to the heavily favoured U.S. team on Thursday.

Forward Jelena Milovanovic led the Serbian charge with 18 points.

It was the Serbian women's first medal game since becoming an independent nation. Yugoslavia's women won silver in 1988.

Later in the day, the United States will play for its sixth straight gold medal in the final against Spain, a country that has never medalled in women's basketball.

The Serbian men's team will play for the gold medal in the final against the United States on Sunday, one of the last events of the 2016 Olympics.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.