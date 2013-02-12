FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oman airport reopens after closure due to crash landing
February 12, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Oman airport reopens after closure due to crash landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUSCAT (Reuters) - Oman’s Muscat International Airport has reopened after closing on Monday because a Pakistan International Airlines plane crash-landed on the runway, the airport said on Tuesday.

The landing gear of the Boeing 737 collapsed on Monday as the plane landed. All 70 people on board the Islamabad-Muscat flight were unhurt, a statement from the airport said.

A multi-billion dollar project is underway to expand the airport’s runway system and terminal building.

Reporting by Saleh al-Shaibani; Editing by Andrew Torchia

