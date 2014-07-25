FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to decide on Oracle, Micros deal by Aug. 29
#Business News
July 25, 2014 / 8:31 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to decide on Oracle, Micros deal by Aug. 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear world No. 2 software maker Oracle Corp’s (ORCL.N) $5.3 billion bid for Micros Systems MCRS.O, the European Commission said on Friday.

The deal, Oracle’s biggest in five years, is in line with Oracle’s strategy to boost its fast-expanding cloud business. Micros makes point-of-sale hardware and software for restaurants and hotels.

The Commission can now either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions to resolve competition issues.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

