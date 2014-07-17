FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's ground incursion to target sites through Gaza: army
July 17, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's ground incursion to target sites through Gaza: army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli army said its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched on Thursday after more than a week of air and naval barrages, would hit Palestinian militant targets throughout the Hamas-controlled territory.

“We are now continuing with the ground forces to strike terrorist infrastructure, Hamas infrastructure, in multiple areas throughout the Gaza Strip,” army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner told reporters.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Robin Pomeroy

