Israel's ground incursion to target sites through Gaza: army

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli army said its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched on Thursday after more than a week of air and naval barrages, would hit Palestinian militant targets throughout the Hamas-controlled territory.
“We are now continuing with the ground forces to strike terrorist infrastructure, Hamas infrastructure, in multiple areas throughout the Gaza Strip,” army spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner told reporters.
