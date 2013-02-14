West, Kardashian in security screening flap at JFK

Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two celebrity passengers - reported by newspapers to be Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - were allowed to bypass airport security to catch a flight at New York’s JFK International Airport, but were later given a private screening, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said on Wednesday.

An airline employee escorted two unnamed celebrity travelers on Tuesday through a non-public area “in order to provide expedited access to their domestic flight,” TSA said in a statement. It did not say whether the two entered the plane.

The New York Post and Daily News reported the incident involved rapper West and reality TV star Kardashian. Representatives of West and Kardashian, who announced in December they are expecting a baby, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The airline employee violated security protocols by permitting the travelers to bypass the TSA security checkpoint,” the statement said. “TSA officials learned of the violation and conducted a private screening of the two passengers in the area of the jetway.”

The couple was allowed onto the plane, and the entire incident delayed the flight for 50 minutes. (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Mohammad Zargham)