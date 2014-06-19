Peugeot shares rise after bullish comments from CFO

A Peugeot logo is seen on a car which is displayed at PSA Peugeot Citroen headquarters in Paris April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen rose 4.9 percent to a near three-year high on Thursday, extending the previous session’s rally, sparked by bullish comments from the firm’s chief financial officer.

Speaking at an Exane BNP Paribas conference on Wednesday, Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon struck an optimistic tone on profitability and on free cash flow, as well as on pricing in Europe and the outlook in China, according to Exane analysts.

“We don’t want to only post good results in 2014, we want to transform the company into a profitable and cash-generating business,” Chatillon said at the conference, according to the Exane analysts.

The comment by Peugeot’s CFO “joins our high conviction on the re-rating of PSA,” the analysts wrote in a note.

Shares of loss-making Peugeot - one of the worst casualties of Europe’s recent economic slump and six-year car sales decline - have gained nearly 20 percent over the past month, sending hedge fund short sellers scrambling to close negative bets on the shares.

Earlier this year, Peugeot was among the most shorted stocks across Europe, with nearly 20 percent of the company’s shares out on loan in February. But the level dropped to 4.3 percent this week, according to data from Markit.

Short selling - a trading strategy popular with hedge funds - involves borrowing a security and selling it, betting that the price will fall. Short sellers then buy it back at a lower price before returning it to the lender, pocketing the difference.

“Peugeot is a nice recovery play,” said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at B*Capital.

“The group’s recent capital increase went smoothly, there’s now much more visibility on governance and shareholding structure, and the icing on the cake is the recent pick-up in car sales in Europe.”

New car sales in the region continued their gradual recovery in May, according to Association of European Carmakers data published on Tuesday that showed registrations in the European Union and the countries of the European Free Trade Association rose 4.3 percent to 1.13 million cars last month.