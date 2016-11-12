Weaker zloty no concern for now - Polish finance minister

Polish currency zloty coins are seen in this photo illustration taken in Warsaw, Poland, September 29, 2012.

WARSAW (Reuters) - The current weakening of the Polish zloty is beneficial for exporters and is not a threat to the economy as long as the currency stays within its range of the last year, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday.

The zloty has weakened by 2 percent against the euro and nearly 4 percent against the dollar since Donald Trump unexpectedly won Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

"Investors are buying dollars ... and this in turn means that demand for emerging market currencies, which include our currency, weakens," Morawiecki, who is also finance minister, told state broadcaster TVP Info.

"...In the short term it is not only not a threat, it is even beneficial," he said.

Over the last 12 months, the zloty has stayed in a 4.21-4.54 range versus the euro and a 3.70-4.16 range versus the dollar. At Friday's market close, it traded at 4.4202 to the euro and 4.0739 to the dollar.

Morawiecki said the weakening of the zloty versus the Swiss franc was negative, however, and he expressed hope that in the short term banks would return excessive currency conversion spreads they might have charged borrowers.

Parliament is working on legislation that would force banks to return such charges to clients who took out Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.