Porter sees no flight disruptions from imminent strike

(Reuters) - Porter Airlines, a small Canadian regional carrier, said on Wednesday that none of its flights would be affected by an imminent strike by employees who refuel its airplanes at its Toronto airport base.

Porter said 22 employees of a subsidiary, which also provides hangar and office service at the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, have indicated they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Thursday.

“We can assure all passengers and airport tenants that regular service will continue,” Porter said in a statement, adding that it has fully trained and certified staff and management to step into any jobs left vacant by the strike.

Representatives for the union, the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union, could not immediately be reached for comment. Other media reported the dispute was over wages.

Porter, a six-year-old airline which flies short-haul routes in Eastern Canada and into the United States from the downtown Toronto airport, has become popular, especially with business travellers, because of its proximity to the city core and its business-class service for all passengers. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler)