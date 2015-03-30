Portugal jobless rate up at 14.1 percent in February

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s unemployment rate rose in February to 14.1 percent from a revised 13.8 percent the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday in a sign that Portugal’s economic recovery is still shaky.

In February 2014 unemployment stood at 14.9 percent.

According to the monthly unemployment data introduced by INE last year, the youth unemployment rate of those aged 15 to 24 rose to 35 percent in February from 34.5 percent in January.

The total number of unemployed stood at 719,600 people in February, 1.7 percent more than in January, the INE said.

The INE said last month that Portugal’s jobless rate fell to 13.9 percent last year, when Portugal exited an international bailout, from 16.2 percent in 2013 amid an economic recovery after a long recession. The economy is expected to grow at least 1.5 percent this year after 0.9 percent growth in 2014.