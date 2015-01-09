NYSE cancels some Prosperity Bancshares trades after sudden plunge

The sign of the New York Stock Exchange is seen on a door June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Friday that, in conjunction with other exchanges, it had decided to cancel all trades in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB.N) at $47.48 or below between 12.43 pm ET and $12.44 pm.

The stock plummeted from $50.05 to $44.75 at that time. It was trading down 4 percent or $2.19 at $49.66 at 2.22 pm after opening the session at $51.79.

The NYSE did not explain the reason behind the sudden move or the cancellation.