Qtel wins deal for Doha airport telecom services
#Business Travel
March 6, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 6 years

Qtel wins deal for Doha airport telecom services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The head office of Qatar telecom-Qtel Telecommunication is seen in Doha October 22,2009. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel) QTEL.QA has been awarded a contract to provide telecoms services at the new $11 billion Doha airport scheduled to open in December, the former monopoly said on Tuesday.

Qtel was one of 15 companies invited to bid for the contract, including Vodafone Qatar (VFQS.QA), an airport official told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference.

Qtel said it had spent 37 million riyals so far on building out the airport’s telecoms infrastructure.

Company and airport officials did not give the total value of the contract for the telecom services at the airport which is slated to eventually accommodate 50 million passengers annually.

Reporting by Regan Doherty and Matt Smith; Editing by Firouz Sedarat

