FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch warns may downgrade UK ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 6 years ago

Fitch warns may downgrade UK ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday warned it could downgrade the United Kingdom’s AAA rating in the next couple of years if the government fails to contain the expansion of its public debt.

The Credit ratings agency revised the outlook on the UK’s rating to negative from stable, warning that the government has “very limited fiscal space to absorb further adverse economic shocks.”

Fitch currently expects the UK’s public debt to stabilize at around 94 percent of its gross domestic product by 2014-15. Such a performance would allow it to reaffirm the country’s ratings at AAA with a stable outlook, it said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.