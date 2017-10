NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s on Friday affirmed the UK’s AAA sovereign credit rating, but warned that worse-than-expected economic or fiscal performance could cost the country its top classification.

“The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view of at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings if the UK’s economic and fiscal performances were to weaken beyond our current expectations,” S&P said in a statement.