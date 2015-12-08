FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon's GPS control system is 'a disaster' - U.S. Air Force general
December 8, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon's GPS control system is 'a disaster' - U.S. Air Force general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Raytheon exhibition during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General John Hyten, commander of Air Force Space Command, on Tuesday called Raytheon Co’s work on a new ground control system for GPS satellites “a disaster,” and said the Pentagon would undertake “significant” changes with the company to address the issues.

Hyten said he attended a “deep dive” on the programme hosted by the Pentagon’s chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, last Friday, and said significant changes were planned to get the programme on track. He declined to give any details about the decisions made at the meeting.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

