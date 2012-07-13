Centrica, Dong Energy plan 2.2 GW wind farm off Wales

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The renewable energy arm of UK utility Centrica and Danish firm Dong Energy plan to submit applications, via their Celtic Array joint venture, to build a 2.2 gigawatt wind farm in the Irish Sea, National Infrastructure Planning said on Friday.

The application for the Rhiannon Wind Farm project, for between 147 and 440 wind turbines, is set to be made by the end of 2013 with the aim of starting offshore construction in 2017, it said.

Celtic Array Ltd. is a joint venture established in March between the two companies designed to co-develop a major offshore wind farm and associated transmission lines linking into Britain’s electricity grid.