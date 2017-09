Romania's Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his wife Daciana Sarbu cast their votes at a polling station in Bucharest November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, exit polls showed, beating his nearest challenger, an ethnic German mayor backed by two right wing parties.

The vote will go to a run-off on Nov 16.