FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Stable oil prices support Russian rouble
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
December 29, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 8 months ago

Stable oil prices support Russian rouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer holds a Russian 5,000-rouble as she buys food at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015.Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened slightly stronger on Thursday, supported by stable oil prices.

At 0815 GMT, the rouble was 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 60.15 and had gained 0.2 percent to trade at 63.44 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4 percent at $56.25 a barrel.

Oil prices held broadly stable, helped by data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories and by record U.S. car sales, although lingering doubts that producers will deliver on promises to cut output still weighed on markets. [O/R]

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 0.5 percent to 1,183 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.2 percent lower at 2,258 points.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.