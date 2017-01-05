Stable oil prices support Russian rouble

A customer holds a Russian 5,000-rouble as she buys food at a grocery shop in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, August 6, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened slightly stronger on Thursday, supported by stable oil prices.

At 0815 GMT, the rouble was 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 60.15 and had gained 0.2 percent to trade at 63.44 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.4 percent at $56.25 a barrel.

Oil prices held broadly stable, helped by data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories and by record U.S. car sales, although lingering doubts that producers will deliver on promises to cut output still weighed on markets. [O/R]

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index was up 0.5 percent to 1,183 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.2 percent lower at 2,258 points.

