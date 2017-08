An employee counts Russian ruble banknotes at a private company's office in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, December 17, 2014.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the macroeconomic situation with Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also said any rouble-related questions should be addressed to the government, when asked whether the Kremlin saw any risks related to the strengthening of the Russian currency.