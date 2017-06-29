South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Illustration/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday as better than expected growth in the U.S. wobbled emerging market currencies and as jitters set in ahead of the ruling party's six-day policy conference starting Friday.

Stocks were down as gold mining shares buckled under a lower bullion price.

By 1500 GMT the rand had slipped 0.46 percent to 13.0000 per dollar, near its weakest level in one week, after U.S. data showed that economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated.

The lure of improved growth in the U.S. and the likelihood of higher interest rates there is set to erode carry trade demand for the rand with political and policy uncertainty the main risks to sentiment.

"The rand's recent outperformance seems to be running out steam and looks set to weaken further after the U.S. GDP data," said economist at ETM Analytics Halen Bothma, adding that the breach of 13.00 mark would be significant for momentum.

"It seems the focus of the ANC's conference won't be so much policy as the race for leadership, and that could be negative for the currency," Bothma said.

The benchmark Top-40 index fell 0.64 percent to 45,211 points, while the All-Share index was down 0.47 percent to 51,355 points.

The local gold sector fell 3.26 percent as bullion prices dropped 0.39 percent on signs that central banks may scale back their ultra-loose monetary policy pushed bond yields higher. [GOL/]

"Despite the Euro being stronger than the dollar we have commodity prices coming under pressure," said Cratos Capital stock broker Yusuf Mola.

Gold Fields fell 4.91 percent to 43.54 rand and AngloGold Ashanti weakened 2.87 percent to 128.44 rand.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Olwethu Boso; Editing by Joe Brock)