Uber performs U-turn on Macau exit plan
HONG KONG Global ride-hailing company Uber Technologies has aborted plans to pull out of Macau, citing support from residents in the Chinese-ruled gambling hub.
HP Inc said it would buy Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's printer business in a deal valued at $1.05 billion.
The acquisition is expected to add to HP's earnings in its full year after closing, the company said on Monday, adding that Samsung will invest $100 million to $300 million in HP through open market purchases once the deal is through.
BRUSSELS Facebook's problems with European privacy regulators do not mean that the social network has breached the bloc's competition rules, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday.
Online rental marketplace Airbnb will address reports of widespread racial discrimination against non-white guests by displaying photos less prominently on its website, promoting instant bookings and changing some of its technology, according to a report commissioned by the company.