Samsung Life Foundation to sell $500 million of shares in insurer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Samsung Life Public Welfare Foundation will sell around $500 million of shares in Samsung Life Insurance, the third major transaction announced by a Samsung Group company in the last six weeks.

The Foundation will offer 5 million shares in Samsung Life, representing 2.5 percent of the total shares outstanding, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report.

The Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] is undergoing a major restructuring as its owner the Lee family transfers control of its companies to the next generation of Lees.

Earlier this month, Samsung Everland Inc, a key holding company within the group, announced plans for an IPO, following a similar announcement last month by the group’s IT solutions affiliate Samsung SDS.

Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG are joint bookrunners on the Life Insurance deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Both banks declined to comment.

The shares will be offered at 99,275 to 101,365 won per share, representing a 3 to 5 percent discount on Thursday’s closing price of 104,500 won, the source said.

Samsung Life Insurance could not immediately be reached for comment.