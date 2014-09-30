FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Electro-Mechanic set to raise up to $1.1 billion from affiliate SDS sale
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Samsung Electro-Mechanic set to raise up to $1.1 billion from affiliate SDS sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd (009150.KS) is set to raise up to 1.16 trillion won ($1.1 billion) by selling via the stock exchange in November its entire stake in affiliate Samsung SDS, the IT services unit of Samsung Group.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, SDS said Samsung Electro-Mechanic planned to sell 6,099,604 shares - equivalent to its entire 7.9 percent stake - at between 150,000 won and 190,000 won each and in line with figures Reuters had previously reported.

SDS also said its other shareholders, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and the three children of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee, would not be selling their holdings.

The price per share values SDS at between 11.6 trillion and 14.7 trillion won ($11 billion to $14 billion).

Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Korea Investment & Securities [KOINVS.UL] and JPMorgan (JPM.N) are advising Samsung SDS on the deal.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.