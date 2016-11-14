FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi central bank: use of repo instruments helping to push down money rates
November 14, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 9 months ago

Saudi central bank: use of repo instruments helping to push down money rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - A number of Saudi Arabian banks have used newly introduced repurchase instruments to obtain liquidity from the central bank, Ayman al-Sayari, deputy governor for investment at the central bank, told a news conference on Monday.

He said he could not reveal how much liquidity had been injected, but that the effect was clear in the recent drop of interbank money rates. The central bank has no plan to introduce a repurchase agreement longer than 90 days, he added.

Sayari also said the proceeds of the government's $17.5 billion international bond issue last month had not yet been deposited in local banks.

Reporting by Katie Paul and Marwa Rashad; Writing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
