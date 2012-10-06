IMF's Lagarde praises GCC's management of oil prices

(L to R) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, United Arab Emirates Finance Minister Obaid Al Tayer, Bahrain's Finance Minister Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, pose before the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Finance Ministers meeting in Riyadh October 6,2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

RIYADH (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday praised Gulf Arab countries’ good management of oil prices and reserves.

Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

She predicted “sustainable growth but at slightly reduced rates in the years to come” for the GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.