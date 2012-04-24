FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SIA's Scoot to fly to Bangkok, competes with Tiger
April 24, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

SIA's Scoot to fly to Bangkok, competes with Tiger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Scoot, the new medium-to-long-haul budget carrier of Singapore Airlines Ltd, said on Tuesday it will serve the Singapore-Bangkok route from July, putting it head on with its bigger sister Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd.

Tiger Airways TAHL.SI is the short-haul budget unit of Singapore Airlines, the world’s second-largest carrier by market value.

“It is to provide more connectivity for our guests, so our guests from Australia and China can go to Bangkok as well via Singapore,” Scoot’s spokeswoman See Lingling said.

She said the routes would help the carrier make the most of its Boeing (BA.N) 777-200 aircraft.

Scoot is offering a promotion of S$88 for a Singapore-Bangkok return trip, cheaper than the current fare of around S$200 from Tiger Airways.

Scoot will make its inaugural flight on June 26, with Sydney the first destination.

Last year, Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) announced the set-up of Scoot as part of its strategy to capture the fast-growing budget market in Asia, which has been dominated by Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) and Indonesia’s Lion Air.

Reporting by Harry Suhartono

